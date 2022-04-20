< Back to All News

Child Porn Sentence For 69-Year-Old Auburn Man

Posted: Apr. 19, 2022 5:22 PM PDT

It’s a 30-year prison sentence for a 69-year-old Auburn man for producing child pornography. That was imposed on Christopher Lee by a federal judge in Sacramento. U.S. Attorney Lee Bickley says it helps assure the public that Lee will be kept away from children…

click to listen to Lee Bickley

Bickley indicates it’s another disturbing reminder of the dangers of the internet and the importance of working with international partners…

click to listen to Lee Bickley

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. That’s a nationwide initiative launched nearly 16 years ago by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. It marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute perpetrators more effectively and to identify and rescue victims.

