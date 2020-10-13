Child Porn Suspect Arraigned

A man arrested a couple of months ago in Grass Valley on child pornography charges has been arraigned in a Nevada County courtroom. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says police had the help of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, regarding 35-year-old Christopher Lupton…

Lupton was booked on one felony charge. But Walsh says the D-A’s office has now filed a total of three…

Walsh says child porn is legally in reference to minors 12 years old and younger.