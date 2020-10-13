< Back to All News

Child Porn Suspect Arraigned

Posted: Oct. 13, 2020 12:49 AM PDT

A man arrested a couple of months ago in Grass Valley on child pornography charges has been arraigned in a Nevada County courtroom. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says police had the help of the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, regarding 35-year-old Christopher Lupton…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Lupton was booked on one felony charge. But Walsh says the D-A’s office has now filed a total of three…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says child porn is legally in reference to minors 12 years old and younger.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha