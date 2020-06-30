< Back to All News

Child Porn Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

Posted: Jun. 29, 2020 6:07 PM PDT

A Lake of the Pines man has made his first Nevada County court appearance on possession of hundreds of child pornography images. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says three felony charges have been filed against 31-year-old Neil Lawrence, including distribution and possession, as well as possession of 600 or more images…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says investigators found over two-thousand pictures and one-hundred videos at Lawrence’s home. Lawrence faces a potential maximum sentence, if convicted, of five years and eight months in prison…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Lawrence is scheduled for arraignment on the charged, including entering a plea, on July ninth.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha