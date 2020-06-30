Child Porn Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

A Lake of the Pines man has made his first Nevada County court appearance on possession of hundreds of child pornography images. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says three felony charges have been filed against 31-year-old Neil Lawrence, including distribution and possession, as well as possession of 600 or more images…

Walsh says investigators found over two-thousand pictures and one-hundred videos at Lawrence’s home. Lawrence faces a potential maximum sentence, if convicted, of five years and eight months in prison…

Lawrence is scheduled for arraignment on the charged, including entering a plea, on July ninth.