Child Pornography Offender Arrested Again

Posted: Feb. 1, 2024 2:51 PM PST

Last summer, Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson was outraged by the sentence of a Grass Valley man who pleaded guilty to child pornography possession charges. With 79-year-old Richard Colombini having been a first-time offender, the judge sentenced him to 180 days in the county jail and probation. But Wilson thought prison time would have been more appropriate. And now Colombini has been arrested on another possession charge…

The arrest stemmed from a recent compliance check of 290 registered sex offenders…

Wilson declined to state how many child pornography online images that Colombini was found in possession of. But in the first case, the Sheriff’s Department said they uncovered over six-thousand images from the past few years. Wilson says these crimes infuse a sinister market that only exists and survives with the sexual abuse of children.

