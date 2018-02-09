Children For Children Event at Center for the Arts

It’s called ‘Children for Children’, and it’s a major fundraiser for Child Advocates of Nevada County. Executive Director Marina Bernheimer explains what her group does…

Listen to Marina Bernheimer 1

CASA volunteers advocate for children who are removed from their homes for various safety and other domestic reasons. To fund those volunteers, several local kids will be displaying their talents at the Center for the Arts on Sunday…

Listen to Marina Bernheimer 2

There’s also a nine year-old violin prodigy who is playing for the Merced Symphony, who will be performing. There are two shows–one at 2pm and one at 6:30pm at the Center for the Arts, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley.

–gf