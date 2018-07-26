Children’s Festival Friday in Nevada City

If you are looking for something for the kids to too, they are sure to enjoy this. The annual Children’s Festival is Friday in Nevada City. Judy Mosley is one of the organizers, and says there’s all kinds of things for the little ones to do…

Listen to Judy Mosley 1

The major attraction, though, is a giant castle…

Listen to Judy Mosley 2

Kids can also come in costume, or make some at the festival. The festival is held in two sessions–from 9am to noon and from 5pm to 8pm at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. Admission is three dollars.

–gf