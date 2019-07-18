Children’s Festival in Pioneer Park Friday

It’s an event the little ones seem to look forward to every year. The Children’s Festival is tomorrow at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. Organizer Judy Mosley says it’s like a Renaissance Fair for youngsters. There’s a magic castle, they can make foam swords or magic wants, and paint the inside of a cardboard maze. There’s a mechanical fire-breathing dragon, and much much more…

Listen to Judy Mosley 1

There’s also music and a picnic area. Mosley says there’s enough there for kids of all ages, but there’s one particular age group that seems to appreciate it most…

Listen to Judy Mosley 2

There’s also face painting, and some teens volunteer to paint the faces of the younger kids. The Children’s Festival runs in two sessions–from 9am to noon, and then again from 5pm to 8pm.

–gf