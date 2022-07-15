Children’s Festival This Morning and Evening in Pioneer Park

Now that many activities are returning to the community since the COVID pandemic is moving more towards an endemic. The annual Children’s Festival is taking place today in Pioneer Park in Nevada City. Organizer Judi Mosley says the outdoor ats and crafts festival is over half a century old.

The event is split into two sessions. There is a morning session from 9AM to noon, and an evening session from 5 to 8pm. And at three dollars per child per session it’s still one of the most affordable family activities in the county. Mosely says it takes over 200 volunteers to pull of ff the event and all age groups can help. It’s truly a community event.

The event includes all sorts of arts and crafts included with the admission and affordable food and beverages will be available for purchase. This year there is a “Pirate School” with cannons and catapults; and instead of face painting, artists will decorate a child’s arm.

The morning session is good for younger children, but the evening session is special because it is fun to be in Pioneer Park as the sun goes down.