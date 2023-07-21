Children’s Renaissance Festival At Pioneer Park

Young ones can immerse themselves in the culture of the Renaissance Period during the Annual Children’s Festival at Pioneer Park, this morning or this evening. It’s sponsored by Gold Country Kiwanis. Organizer Judy Mosley says there’ll be a variety of characters, including a queen, knight in shining armor, wizard, and even a troll guarding a bridge…

There’s also a Pirate School…

Other activities include medieval fencing. There are also spinning demonstrations. Kids can also engage in wood block construction, soapstone carving, magic art, Renaissance rubbings, solar art, and clay modeling. And each session ends with the Queen’s Procession and Festival parade. The morning session is from 9 to noon, the evening session is from 5 to 8. And the admission fee is still only three dollars.