Chimney Fires Are More Common This Time Of Year

With a number of residents using woodburning stoves and fireplaces as another source of heat during the winter, that also means more chimney fires. Peardale Chicago Park Fire Captain Josh Ramey says it’s due mainly to too much of a creosote buildup in the interior walls…

Over the past weekend, Ramey says crews responded to a report of a chimney fire at a home on Sontag Hill Road…

And Ramey says that prevented the fire from causing any damage to the home. He also suggests that you use a hotter-burning wood that burns more cleanly and avoid using wood that may be too green. Chimney fires can also harm the liner and interior masonry. When this happens, bricks and mortar can loosen and crack, allowing in water that could cause extensive damage. And destroyed liners may also put at risk adjacent home materials, like walls and insulation, the next time there’s a fire.