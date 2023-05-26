Chinese Community Landmark In Washington

In the 1850’s, over 20-percent of Nevada County’s population was Chinese. And the town of Washington had one of the county’s largest communities. Saturday morning, Historical Landmarks Commission member, Kathy Hillis, says a plaque will be unveiled at the head of China Alley, which led to the community…

Hillis says one of the most prominent Chinese families was that of Suey Chung, later better known as Fong Chow, and his wife, Lonnie Tom. Fong operated the Omega Mine, nearby, for some years…

The Alley is located next to the General Store. And you’re also urged to explore the rest of the historic town while you’re there.