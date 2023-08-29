< Back to All News

Chinese Lunar New Year’s Event Returning

Posted: Aug. 29, 2023 12:23 AM PDT

For the first time since just a month before the pandemic, the Chinese Lunar New Year’s Festival and Parade is happening in Nevada City. It’s organized by the Community Asian Theatre. Executive Director Jeannie Wood told the City Council, at its recent meeting, that the event is set for February of 2024. With a police escort, it’ll start at Robinson Plaza and end at Miner’s Foundry…

click to listen to Jeannie Wood

Wood said school children are already busy working on their dragons. There will also be Taiko drummers, and Mulan will be there. It also honors the early Chinese Gold Rush pioneers and railroad workers of the Sierra. It was all welcome news for Councilmembers, including Doug Fleming…

click to listen to Doug Fleming

And the Executive Director of the Arts Council, Eliza Tudor, has been chosen as Grand Marshall. The Chinese Lunar New Year’s Festival and Parade will be held on February 25th, from noon to 4:30pm.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha