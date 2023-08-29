Chinese Lunar New Year’s Event Returning

For the first time since just a month before the pandemic, the Chinese Lunar New Year’s Festival and Parade is happening in Nevada City. It’s organized by the Community Asian Theatre. Executive Director Jeannie Wood told the City Council, at its recent meeting, that the event is set for February of 2024. With a police escort, it’ll start at Robinson Plaza and end at Miner’s Foundry…

click to listen to Jeannie Wood

Wood said school children are already busy working on their dragons. There will also be Taiko drummers, and Mulan will be there. It also honors the early Chinese Gold Rush pioneers and railroad workers of the Sierra. It was all welcome news for Councilmembers, including Doug Fleming…

click to listen to Doug Fleming

And the Executive Director of the Arts Council, Eliza Tudor, has been chosen as Grand Marshall. The Chinese Lunar New Year’s Festival and Parade will be held on February 25th, from noon to 4:30pm.