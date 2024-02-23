Chinese New Year Celebration Returns

Unlike last year, the weather should be decent enough for the return of the Nevada City Chinese Lunar New Year Festival and Parade Sunday afternoon. And this will be the first celebration in three years, with the pandemic also shutting it down. It’s presented by the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierras and Miners Foundry Cultural Center. CATS Executive Director, Jeannie Wood, says Nevada County Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor is the Grand Marshal for this year’s parade…

Wood says the parade begins at noon at Robinson Plaza…

Wood says revelers are also encouraged to follow the Lion and Dragon from Commerical Street to Spring Street. At Miners Foundry, there will also be Asian-themed arts and crafts and gifts for sale. Also, a kids’ table, Chinese tea ceremony demonstrations, author and filmmaker Bill George on the Chinese Gold Rush and railroad history, and also dragon horoscope tattoos, among numerous activities. The event ends at 4:30pm.