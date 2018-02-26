< Back to All News

Chinese New Year Parade Draws Large Crowd

Posted: Feb. 26, 2018 5:45 AM PST

It was a sunny celebration as the Chinese New Year parade took place Sunday in Nevada City.
The parade traveled down Commercial Street which includes the original Chinese area of Nevada City. Community Asian Theater of the Sierra Executive Director, Jeannie Wood, introduced the leaders of the parade as they came down the hill.

A grandmother was excited to talk about how her grandson enjoyed the parade

Tom Taylor, a CATS set designer, was the Grand Marshal and joked about why he was selected.

A large crowd lined both sides of the street as the drummers, dragons and lion dancers made there way to the Three Forks Brewery Parking lot. Three young boys enjoyed the dancers but thought they were a bit different.

Following the parade, the Year of the Dog celebration continued with more performances, food and vendors.

