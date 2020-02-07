Chinese New Year Parade in Nevada City Sunday

It’s an annual event that’s back in a big way this year. Nevada City’s Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration is Sunday with a parade and festival. Organizer Jeannie Wood says the parade begins at noon, and will be led by a unique mascot…

There will also be a 70-foot dragon and lion dancers, and local school children will be marching. The parade begins at Robinson Plaza, goes up Commercial Street, down Broad Street, and then over to the Miners Foundry, where there will be a celebration of Asian culture, including entertainment, festivities, and, of course, food. Wood says even a local taqueria will be there…

The events lasts until 5pm. Admission is free. Last year’s parade was canceled because of snow and icy conditions.

