It’s a combination of chocolate, wine, beer, and jazz. It’s called Chocolate Infusion, and it’s Sunday in Nevada City. It’s presented by the Union newspaper in the Speakeasy style of the 1920s, but organizer Deana Graydon says it’s all about the chocolate‚Ķ

You are also encouraged to dress up in the style of the 1920s, and Graydon says there will be a costume contest…

It’s Sunday from 1 to 4:30 at the Miners Foundry. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

