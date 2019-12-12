Choir Concerts Heat Up The Holidays

Christmas season is also choir season, with several concerts happening over the next couple of weeks. The Grass Valley Male Voice Choir is no exception, and they have two holiday performances coming up. Rod Fivelstad is one of about 40 male voices in the choir…

Listen to Rod Fivelstad

Fivelstad also sings with Sierra Master Chorale, and other members of the choir are also in more than one group. It’s a men’s choir, but it’s directed by a woman. Eleanor Kenitzer is also involved in other groups, and says sometimes it can be a little difficult to keep the songs straight…

Listen to Eleanor Kenitzer

The Grass Valley Male Voice Choir performs Saturday at 2pm at Peace Lutheran Church, and again Tuesday at 7pm at Peace Lutheran. Tickets will be available at the door.

–gf