< Back to All News

Choir Concerts Heat Up The Holidays

Posted: Dec. 12, 2019 12:09 PM PST

Christmas season is also choir season, with several concerts happening over the next couple of weeks. The Grass Valley Male Voice Choir is no exception, and they have two holiday performances coming up. Rod Fivelstad is one of about 40 male voices in the choir…

Listen to Rod Fivelstad

Fivelstad also sings with Sierra Master Chorale, and other members of the choir are also in more than one group. It’s a men’s choir, but it’s directed by a woman. Eleanor Kenitzer is also involved in other groups, and says sometimes it can be a little difficult to keep the songs straight…

Listen to Eleanor Kenitzer

The Grass Valley Male Voice Choir performs Saturday at 2pm at Peace Lutheran Church, and again Tuesday at 7pm at Peace Lutheran. Tickets will be available at the door.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha