CHP Amplifies Two Local Hit and Run Cases

Posted: Jan. 21, 2021 12:36 PM PST

The Grass Valley office of the California Highway Patrol is amplifying a couple of hit and run cases on its Facebook page. Officer Mike Steele says they’re still seeking the driver who struck and killed a local pedestrian on Highway 49 near the Brass Rail, in North San Juan, in August of last year…

But Steele says witnesses have been hard to find, because the accident, that killed 41-year-old Melissa Crawford, occurred at around 5 in the morning. Meanwhile, Steele says a 100-thousand dollar arrest warrant has now been issued for 23-year-old Brienne Rousseau of Grass Valley, for fleeing the scene of an accident on foot, earlier this month, after crashing into a motorcyclist, causing major injuries…

The Facebook posting also includes new photos of Rousseau.

