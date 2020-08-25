< Back to All News

CHP and Partners to Patrol River Crossings

Posted: Aug. 25, 2020 1:40 PM PDT

The CHP is partnering with other first responder agencies including the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, State Parks, Nevada County Consolidated, and CALFIRE in order to curtail illegal parking at popular South Yuba River access points. Grass Valley CHP Commander Lt. George Steffenson, took to social media expressing concerns in a short video.

Listen to Lt. George Steffenson

Steffenson says that the roads are narrow and the pullouts which are supposed top be used to allow cars to pass are being used for parking. The illegal parking is jamming up the works and causing safety hazards.

Listen to Lt. George Steffenson

The CHP and their partners will be taking a closer look at the issue this weekend and will be issuing parking citations and enforcing other criminal activity.
The parking lot at the bridge where Highway 49 crosses the South Yuba is another popular river access area with problematic parking. .

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha