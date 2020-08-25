CHP and Partners to Patrol River Crossings

The CHP is partnering with other first responder agencies including the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, State Parks, Nevada County Consolidated, and CALFIRE in order to curtail illegal parking at popular South Yuba River access points. Grass Valley CHP Commander Lt. George Steffenson, took to social media expressing concerns in a short video.

Listen to Lt. George Steffenson

Steffenson says that the roads are narrow and the pullouts which are supposed top be used to allow cars to pass are being used for parking. The illegal parking is jamming up the works and causing safety hazards.

The CHP and their partners will be taking a closer look at the issue this weekend and will be issuing parking citations and enforcing other criminal activity.

The parking lot at the bridge where Highway 49 crosses the South Yuba is another popular river access area with problematic parking. .