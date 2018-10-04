CHP Begins Campaign To Reduce Accidents Here

The California Highway Patrol’s efforts to reduce collisions in accident-prone areas of Nevada and Placer Counties, including those involving bicyclists and pedestrians, have received a boost. CHP Officer Mike Steele says enhanced enforcement is underway…

Steele says the focus in Nevada County will be on Highways 49, 20, and 174. Also, county roadways where they have jurisdiction, including Rough and Ready Highway, and Dog Barr, Wolf Creek, and McCourtney Roads…

Steele says citations are being given out for such driving behavior as unsafe speed, improper turning, and driving on the wrong side of the road. The most recent numbers show that between October of 2015 and October of 2016 there were 260 people injured and killed in traffic collisions in Nevada County, due to those factors. Meanwhile, the Highway Patrol has also received a separate one-year grant designed to reduce accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Patrols are looking for such things as failing to yield, illegally passing school busses, speeding, and distracted driving. Also…the so-called “Three Feet Law”, which requires motorists to pass bicyclists at a safe distance. Bicyclists could also be cited for riding in the wrong direction and failing to stop at stop signs and stoplights.