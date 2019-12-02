< Back to All News

CHP Changes Name Of Registration Program

Posted: Dec. 2, 2019 12:39 AM PST

A new vehicle registration enforcement program has been announced by the California Highway Patrol. But it appears to be new in name only. It’s now called CHP REG, replacing CHEATERS, which stood for Californians Help Eliminate All The Evasive Registration Scofflaws. Officer Mike Steele says it’s less inflammatory. Since the program’s inception, in 2004, he says about 26-million dollars has been recovered in delinquent fees, including over three-million just last year…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says a major component of the program has been people reporting violators on the CHP web site. Over 24-thousand tips were received last year…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says the primary goal is to obtain voluntary compliance through education. But, when necessary, enforcement action is taken.

