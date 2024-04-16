< Back to All News

CHP Commander Attends FBI Academy

Apr. 16, 2024

Another high-ranked Nevada County law enforcement officer has been through the 10-week program at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. CHP Commander, Lieutenant Noah Hawkins, is from the Grass Valley Office and talked about it on KNCO’s On the Town last Thursday. Participants seek to enhance their credentials in their field, to raise standards, knowledge, and also cooperation around the globe…

There are many different classes. That includes behavioral and forensic science, the terrorist mindset, communication, health and fitness, and leadership development. And at the end of the program, there’s also a physical fitness exam called the “Yellow Brick Road”. It’s six-miles long and has many obstacles along the way…

The FBI National Academy serves to improve the administration of justice, both home and abroad. Hawkins said the California Highway Patrol is one of the more well-represented agencies, with officers selected for each of the four academies that are held per year. Another local officer who’s been through the program is Grass Valley Police Deputy Chief Steve Johnson.

