CHP Course Designed To Help Senior Drivers

Every year, as the percentage of drivers age 65 and older increases, many look to the California Highway Patrol to help them maintain their ability to drive safely. CHP Officer Chris Nave says they’ve implemented what’s called the “Age Well, Drive Smart” program…

Nave says “Age Well, Drive Smart” is a free two-hour course, offered several times a year, that covers current driving laws and the effects of aging on abilities, among other things. He says there’s also a self-assessment component to help identify potential physical and mental impairments…

Nave says in 2016 there were 242 senior driver fatalities statewide. To find out when the next course is offered, contact your nearest CHP office.