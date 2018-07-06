CHP Looking Into Making Hwy 20 Stretch Safer

The Grass Valley CHP Office is looking into whether a strategic plan needs to be developed, after a rash of fatal collisions on Highway 20 this year between Nevada City and the I-80 junction. CHP Officer Mike Steele says they haven’t found any common link with all four of those crashes, so far. But he says distracted driving was a factor in two of the accidents…

Steele says driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol was a factor in the other two collisions. But he says speeding was not involved, although it has been a concern in the past…

Steele also says road conditions have not been a factor, including curves and hills and pavement quality.