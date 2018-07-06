< Back to All News

CHP Looking Into Making Hwy 20 Stretch Safer

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 12:52 AM PDT

The Grass Valley CHP Office is looking into whether a strategic plan needs to be developed, after a rash of fatal collisions on Highway 20 this year between Nevada City and the I-80 junction. CHP Officer Mike Steele says they haven’t found any common link with all four of those crashes, so far. But he says distracted driving was a factor in two of the accidents…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol was a factor in the other two collisions. But he says speeding was not involved, although it has been a concern in the past…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele also says road conditions have not been a factor, including curves and hills and pavement quality.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha