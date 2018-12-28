< Back to All News

CHP Maximum Enforcement Begins Today

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 4:35 PM PST

The California Highway Patrol is preparing for a busy New Year’s Weekend. Across the state local CHP Offices are staffing for Maximum Enforcement. The Maximum Enforcement Period runs from Friday evening at 6:00 PM through New Year’s Day. Grass Valley Commander George Steffenson says they will have extra exyes on the road.

Listen to Lt. George Steffenson

Steffenson says statewide forty people lost their lives in DUI related collisions last year during the New Year period. He says passengers not wearing seatbelts is the other major factor. He says people should celebrate the holiday, but be smart too.

Listen to Lt. George Steffenson

There will be no DUI checkpoint in western Nevada County, but officers will be looking for imparied driving as well as speeding and vehicle infractions.

