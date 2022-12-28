< Back to All News

CHP Officer Returning Home To Local Division

Posted: Dec. 28, 2022 12:36 AM PST

It’s going to be a homecoming for a CHP officer who is transferring to the Grass Valley office early next year. Sean Armacher, who’s the son of local merchant Buckley Armacher, recently appeared on the weekly “On the Town” segment for the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council. He spoke about his 14-year career, including the last nine with the Truckee division. And he says he really likes working up there more in

click to listen to Officer Armacher

Armacher is looking forward to finally be working from his hometown office Grass Valley, starting February first, greatly reducing his commute. But he does think there’ll be a few butterflies on the first day…

click to listen to Officer Armacher

Sean has been stationed in various divisions around Southern and Central California. That includes Santa Barbara and Salinas.

