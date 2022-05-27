CHP Out In Force As Always For Holiday Weekend

As the nation observes Memorial Day and honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country, travel to gatherings with family and friends will dramatically increase traffic on area roadways…

Grass Valley CHP Officer Jason Bice says their Maximum Enforcement Period starts at 6 Friday evening and runs until midnight Monday night. Bice says speeding is usually their biggest concern…

CHP officers are also looking for distracted driving. Meanwhile, 63-percent of all vehicle occupants killed in crashes a year ago were not wearing seat belts. In all, 35 people died during last year’s Maximum Enforcement Period in California. There were also 979 DUI arrests.