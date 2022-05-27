< Back to All News

CHP Out In Force As Always For Holiday Weekend

Posted: May. 27, 2022 12:56 AM PDT

As the nation observes Memorial Day and honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country, travel to gatherings with family and friends will dramatically increase traffic on area roadways…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Grass Valley CHP Officer Jason Bice says their Maximum Enforcement Period starts at 6 Friday evening and runs until midnight Monday night. Bice says speeding is usually their biggest concern…

click to listen to Officer Bice

CHP officers are also looking for distracted driving. Meanwhile, 63-percent of all vehicle occupants killed in crashes a year ago were not wearing seat belts. In all, 35 people died during last year’s Maximum Enforcement Period in California. There were also 979 DUI arrests.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha