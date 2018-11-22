< Back to All News

CHP Says Take It Slow

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 12:19 AM PST

CHP and local law enforcement agencies have been responding to numerous fender-benders and other traffic accidents around western Nevada County. CHP Officer Tim Sheehan says the first rains of the season always cause problems.

Listen to Tim Sheehan

Sheehan suggests that slowing down and keeping more distance between the vehicle is the best precaution.

Listen to Tim Sheehan

Traffic on all major roadways will be heavy all Thanksgiving weekend as various events take place at various locations throughout western Nevada .

 

