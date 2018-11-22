CHP Says Take It Slow

CHP and local law enforcement agencies have been responding to numerous fender-benders and other traffic accidents around western Nevada County. CHP Officer Tim Sheehan says the first rains of the season always cause problems.

Sheehan suggests that slowing down and keeping more distance between the vehicle is the best precaution.

Traffic on all major roadways will be heavy all Thanksgiving weekend as various events take place at various locations throughout western Nevada .