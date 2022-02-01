< Back to All News

CHP Staffing Shortages Still A Concern

Posted: Feb. 1, 2022 12:54 AM PST

Staffing shortages continue for the California Highway Patrol, including at the Grass Valley office. It’s due to the pandemic’s impacts, along with an unusually high number of retirements. Speaking recently on KNCO’s “On the Town”, Officer Mike Steele estimates the shortages at around a-thousand, statewide…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says that includes some type of crime that someone committed after an application was submitted. Also, drug and alcohol history or infractions. But Steele says officers support the strong vetting process in place. And there is a lot of stress with law enforcement patrols…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Nevada County also has a huge coverage area with a very limited number of patrol officers available here. That often means a lot of driving, sometimes responding from an accident in the South County up to the Sierra. And the shortages can also mean lengthy shifts, at times, or up to 12 to 16 hours.

