CHP Starts Year-Long Distracted Driving Crackdown

A year-long distracted driving prevention campaign has been launched by the California Highway Patrol. In Nevada County, you won’t likely notice anything different. But local officer Jason Bice says that doesn’t mean they’re letting up on local drivers. He says the problem here is not much different compared to elsewhere in the state. He says mobile phones continue to be the top distraction. And it’s not just talking on it anymore…

Statewide, in the last year, CHP officers issued over 57-thousand citations for cell phone violations. Over 97-hundred people were injured, with 96 killed, from various distracted driving behaviors. But Bice says the numbers are likely far higher. He admits enforcement can be a challenge, especially with the CHP monitoring roads and highways with the fastest speeds. It’s also difficult to pinpoint distracted driving as the primary factor in a crash. He says the drivers at fault aren’t likely to make a confession about that….

At least 80 special enforcement operations will be conducted statewide in the next year. But Bice says that does not include Nevada County.