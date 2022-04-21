CHP Stepping Up Speed Enforcement Placer Co

If you use Placer county roads a lot, expect to see more traffic enforcement in the near future. The Board of Supervisors has approved contracts with the Auburn and Truckee CHP divisions that will fund up to 190-thousand dollars in increased services, starting June first. And it may be even earlier, according to Officer David Martinez…

But the county’s Public Works Department says most concerned calls from residents are about speeding near where they live. The main goal is to reduce accidents. In addition to the freeways, Martinez says the Highway Patrol is also responsible for patrolling more than a-thousand miles of county-maintained roadways…

The initial focus will be on roadways with high traffic volumes. And since resources are limited for such a large geographical region, Martinez says the expanded enforcement will be provided by off-duty CHP officers. That’ll avoid impacts to their existing services.