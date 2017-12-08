Christmas at Railroad Museum Saturday

Old time locomotives, rail bus rides, and Santa Claus. That will be the setting for Christmas at the Railroad Museum tomorrow in Nevada City. It’s a fundraiser for the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, with refreshments, raffle prizes, a silent auction, and a holiday gift shop. Museum volunteer Madelyn Helling says bring the kids…

And while Santa may be the primary focus for the children, the real star of the show is the famous Engine Number Five. John Christiansen is in charge of restoration…

Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. Christmas at the Railroad Museum is from 10am to 3pm. The museum is located off of Gold Flat Road and New Mohawk Road.

–gf