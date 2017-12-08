< Back to All News

Christmas at Railroad Museum Saturday

Posted: Dec. 8, 2017 8:08 AM PST

Old time locomotives, rail bus rides, and Santa Claus. That will be the setting for Christmas at the Railroad Museum tomorrow in Nevada City. It’s a fundraiser for the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, with refreshments, raffle prizes, a silent auction, and a holiday gift shop. Museum volunteer Madelyn Helling says bring the kids…

Listen to Madelyn Helling

And while Santa may be the primary focus for the children, the real star of the show is the famous Engine Number Five. John Christiansen is in charge of restoration…

Listen to John Christiansen

Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. Christmas at the Railroad Museum is from 10am to 3pm. The museum is located off of Gold Flat Road and New Mohawk Road.

–gf

