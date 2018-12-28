< Back to All News

Christmas Crashes Up Slightly From Last Year

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 12:02 PM PST

Numbers have been tallied for the Highway Patrol’s Christmas maximum enforcement period, which was from December 21 through the 25th. Officer James Cornwall says there were ten accidents this year, and three D-U-I arrests. There were eight crashes and two arrests last year…

There were no fatal crashes in the Grass Valley area. Cornwall says they are now focusing on New Year’s Eve, which he says fortunately isn’t as dangerous as it used to be…

Cornwall says other holidays, like Halloween, are becomeing worse, because people don’t make those designated driver plans, and get behind the wheel when they’ve had too much to drink.

