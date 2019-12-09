Christmas Festivities Continue to Build

Christmas festivities continue to gain momentum, as the season moves into its second week. Two more traditions were part of the second weekend of activities. Christmas at the Nevada County Narrow Guage Railroad Musem was on Saturday. The annual event has grown over the years and draws hundreds of families.
The museum was decked out in holiday fashion and Santa was in front of the decorated Engine #5.
Cookies, displays, and a train ride were included in the days activities.
On Sunday, Victorian Christmas kicked off its 2019 run. The weather cooperated as the sun broke out for the fair.
People were having a great time.
And no matter which festivity they were at, the kids had their list ready for Santa.
Victorian Christmas will run Wednesday evenings on December 11 and 18 also on Sunday afternoons December 14 and 21st.
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines