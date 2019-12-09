Christmas Festivities Continue to Build

Christmas festivities continue to gain momentum, as the season moves into its second week. Two more traditions were part of the second weekend of activities. Christmas at the Nevada County Narrow Guage Railroad Musem was on Saturday. The annual event has grown over the years and draws hundreds of families.

Listen to John Christensen

The museum was decked out in holiday fashion and Santa was in front of the decorated Engine #5.

Listen to a Visitor

Cookies, displays, and a train ride were included in the days activities.

On Sunday, Victorian Christmas kicked off its 2019 run. The weather cooperated as the sun broke out for the fair.

People were having a great time.

Listen to Visitors

And no matter which festivity they were at, the kids had their list ready for Santa.

Listen to Children

Victorian Christmas will run Wednesday evenings on December 11 and 18 also on Sunday afternoons December 14 and 21st.