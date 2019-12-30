Christmas Tree Recycling Underway Until February

With Christmas gone by and New Year’s celebrations taking place this week, many people are going to be taking down their Christmas tree soon. To assist with the process, Waste Management in Nevada County has set up a Christmas tree recycling program. Chavati Karki-Pearl, with Waste Management says that trees can be dropped off at the Rood Center and McCourtney Road Transfer Station from now until the beginning of February.

If you currently have curbside green waste, you can clear trees of all lights, ornaments, tinsel, and flocking then cut the tree into several smaller pieces so it will fit in the green cart.

There are three other drop off locations, available for one day only on Saturday January 4, for people who do not have service or do not want to cut up the tree. those locationa are at the Lake Wildwood and Lake of the Pines Water Treatment plants and the Alta Sierra fire Department.

Waste Management also has tips for getting rid of your holiday clutter.

Karki -Pearl also reminds customers that there will be no trash or recycling pickup on Wedesday, New Years Day. Effected customers will have service on Thursday.