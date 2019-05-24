Christmas Wreath Program Getting Early Start

Memorial Day is a time to think of those who served, and it’s also not too early to think about Christmas when it comes to honoring local veterans. A national organization called Wreaths Across America honors fallen heroes by providing wreaths at gravesites, but in order to have them by December, it’s time to think about getting them now…

Bonnie Magnetti is with the local chapter of Daughter’s of the American Revolution, and is organizing the drive to have wreaths for two local cemeteries…

That number is a goal of 15-hundred. They had about 11-hundred last year and Magnetti says that wasn’t quite enough for every veteran buried there. She says eventually they’d like to have every veteran in the county honored…

To order, or for more information, you can call Magnetti at 210-1941, or click here for the Wreaths Across America website.

