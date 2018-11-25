Christopher Stevens Memorial Dedicated in GV

It was September 11, 2012 when the US Embassy in Benghazi, Lybia was set on fire and US Ambassador Christopher Stevens was killed in the blaze. Stevens was born in Grass Valley and on Saurday a memorial in is honor was dedicated. Extended family members including Christopher’s parents and siblings along with numerous members of the community gathered at the Bank Street Alley now renamed Christopher Stevens Court. Mayor Howard Levine led the ceremony He spoke of Steven’s committment to making the world a bettr place.

Listen to Mayor Howard Levine

Historion Gage McKinney, shared the story of how the Stevens’ family immigrated to Grass Valley form Cornwall, and their many contributions to business, health, education and civic leadership in the community.

Longtime Stevens family friend, Retired Superior Court Justice Frank Francis, talked about his neighbors grandchlld, Chris Stevens. He said Stevens’ had personal connections with the people he met and worked

Listen to Frank Francis

Christopher’s father Jan Stevens, talked about Chris’s adventures as a child and growing up along with his commitment and passon to people, especially those of the Middle East and Medditeranean whom he became so connected to throughout the years.

Listen to Jan Stevens

Jan also mentioned Christopher’s desire to return to Nevada County.

Listen to Jan Stevens

Christopher’s sister, Ann, spoke about three projects that had been established to further diplomatic relations thoughout the world and also said Chris would be pleased with the memorial.

Listen to Christopher’s sister, Ann

A plaque hornoring Stevens hangs on the wall of the Chrsitopher Stevens Court and a trellis with plants and lighting complete the memorial.