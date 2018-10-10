Christopher Stevens Memorial Moving Forward

A memorial to a local fallen hero who gave his life while representing the United States will soon be part of downtown Grass Valley. The Chris Stevens Memorial project is a partnership with private funders and the Center for The Arts. Mayor Howard Levine is on the committee working on the project, and praised Stevens contributions as a US ambassador.

Stevens family is from Grass Valley and Chris is buried locally. The Ambassador lost his life during the raid on the US Embassy in Benghazi, Libya in 2012. Levine says the memorial will transform the alley that connects Mill Street to the parking lot on Church Street behind the former Owl restaurant. Flowers, lighting, and a plaque will be some of the features of the memorial. The alley will be renamed Chris Stevens Court.

The Center for The Arts is serving as the non-profit associated with the memorial, so donations may be tax deductible. Levine says they plan to dedicate the Chris Stevens Memorial during Thanksgiving weekend in November.