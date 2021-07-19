It’s sad to report the passing of former KNCO Sports reporter and account executive, Chuck Vintere, who lost his battle with prostate cancer. I replaced Chuck in the sports position here at KNCO when he opened up a sports collectible shop in downtown Grass Valley. He was part of that KNCO family that did whatever was needed to get the job done including reporting on the 49er Fire. Chuck was always thoughtful and courteous and he loved Nevada County. All the best to his family and friends.
