Church Holds Virtual Run for the Community

This weekend would have been one of the main local running events of the year, but, as we’ve seen with other events, some creativity has allowed the event to go on in a different way. Twin Cities Church is holding what it’s calling the Virtual Run for the Community…

Listen to John Fairchild 1

You even get a T-shirt for signing up, and money raised goes to Covid-19 relief. Pastor John Fairchild says scores will be kept…

Listen to John Fairchild 2

You’ll even get an automatic five Grand Prix points just for participating, for those who like to run the series of races. The Facebook page is ‘Virtual Run for the Community’, and you can also register and find out more information twincities.church. The deadline to complete the run is June 14.

–gf