Church Hosts Walk Through Jerusalem

On this Easter Weekend, a chance to learn what life was like in Jersualem at the time when Jesus Christ died on the cross, and the resurrection that followed. Gold Country Calvary Chapel is hosting the annual presentation, and church member Chris Enss has organized it…

Tours that last about 20 minutes will be conducted continuously throughout the weekend, and you’ll be taken around the church grounds-turned holy city. 13 year-old year Austin Gilchrist plays a Roman soldier, something he’s wanted to do for years, but wasn’t old enough….

14 year-old Jeffrey Wagnecht also plays a guard, but says it can be a little nerve-racking…

It’s called ‘Risen: A Walk Through Jerusalem’, and runs tonight and tomorrow from 6:30 to 8:30, and Easter Sunday from noon to 2. Admission is free. Gold Country Calvary Chapel is located at 13026 LaBarr Meadows Road, Grass Valley.

–gf