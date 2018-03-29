< Back to All News

Church Hosts Walk Through Jerusalem

Posted: Mar. 29, 2018 7:27 AM PDT

On this Easter Weekend, a chance to learn what life was like in Jersualem at the time when Jesus Christ died on the cross, and the resurrection that followed. Gold Country Calvary Chapel is hosting the annual presentation, and church member Chris Enss has organized it…

Listen to Chris Enss

Tours that last about 20 minutes will be conducted continuously throughout the weekend, and you’ll be taken around the church grounds-turned holy city. 13 year-old year Austin Gilchrist plays a Roman soldier, something he’s wanted to do for years, but wasn’t old enough….

Listen to Austin Gilchrist

14 year-old Jeffrey Wagnecht also plays a guard, but says it can be a little nerve-racking…

Listen to Jeffrey Wagnecht

It’s called ‘Risen: A Walk Through Jerusalem’, and runs tonight and tomorrow from 6:30 to 8:30, and Easter Sunday from noon to 2. Admission is free. Gold Country Calvary Chapel is located at 13026 LaBarr Meadows Road, Grass Valley.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha