Church Readies Move To Former School Site

A 17-acre former school site in Penn Valley will soon have a new occupant. The Penn Valley Community Church is moving forward with its purchase of the old Pleasant Valley School property. A letter of intent was signed last summer with the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District. The church burned down about five years ago. Pastor David Hagey says they’ve been holding services at the local Seventh Day Adventist Church and are looking forward to the roomier location…

Hagey says there are still of a number of details to work out before they can make the move…

Hagey says one of the school buildings will be converted into a sanctuary. He says the purchase will also reopen the use of existing recreational facilities at the site, including ball fields. The Western Gateway Recreation and Park District was originally hoping to purchase the property, but negotiations with the school district fell through last year. Hagey declined to reveal the final purchase price. But the property was once appraised at one-point-one million dollars. Pleasant Valley School was closed, in a budget and consolidation move, in 2017.