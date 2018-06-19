Church To Take Over Penn Valley School Property

It’s now been a year since Pleasant Valley School closed. And now the 17-acre site has been sold. The Penn Valley Union Elementary School District Board has approved a letter of intent with the Penn Valley Community Church. District Superintendent Tori England says she expects the sale to be finalized this summer…

The church burned down about four years ago and has been on a temporary site since then…

England has declined to reveal the sale price until the sale is finalized, but did say the property has been appraised at one-point-one-million dollars. Negotiations fell through, earlier this year, with the Western Gateway Recreation and Park District. Pleasant Valley School was closed in a budget and consolidation move.