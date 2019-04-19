Church Transforms to Ancient Rome for Easter

It’s a rather unique way of observing Easter. The Gold Country Calvary Chapel is presenting a program called ‘Resurrection Road’. Chris Enss wrote the scripts, and says this year, it tells the story of Nero burning Rome to the ground, and then imprisoning the apostle Paul for it. The church is transformed into Rome, and the desciple Luke takes you in to hear Paul’s story…

In year’s past, the church was transformed into Jerusalem, but the journey is a little different this year. Enss says it takes the entire congregation to put a program like this on…

Tours last about an hour, and are tonight at 6:30 and 7:30, and tomorrow at 11am, noon, and 1pm. Gold Country Calvary Chapel is on LaBarr Meadows Road. The program is free.

–gf