Church Turns into Land of Fairytales for Halloween

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

What’s become a Halloween tradition in Nevada County is the Fall Festival at Twin Cities Church. It’s been around for a dozen years or so, but for the second year in a row, the church and the grounds has been transformed into the ‘Land of Fairytales’. Pastor John Fairchild says it’s kind of like Disneyland…

Listen to John Fairchild 1

There’s also Narnia games and activities. There’s plenty of candy for the kids, as well, but Fairchild says it’s a lot more than that…

Listen to John Fairchild 2

The festival is from 5 to 8pm at Twin Cities Church, 11726 Rough and Ready Highway. It’s free. There is a barbecue dinner available for purchase, and free parking shuttles from Lyman Gilmore and Scotten schools.

