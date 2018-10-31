Church Turns into Land of Fairytales for Halloween

What’s become a Halloween tradition in Nevada County is the Fall Festival at Twin Cities Church. It’s been around for a dozen years or so, but for the second year in a row, the church and the grounds has been transformed into the ‘Land of Fairytales’. Pastor John Fairchild says it’s kind of like Disneyland…

There’s also Narnia games and activities. There’s plenty of candy for the kids, as well, but Fairchild says it’s a lot more than that…

The festival is from 5 to 8pm at Twin Cities Church, 11726 Rough and Ready Highway. It’s free. There is a barbecue dinner available for purchase, and free parking shuttles from Lyman Gilmore and Scotten schools.

–gf