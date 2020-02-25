< Back to All News

Church Waffle Sale Dates Back to 1916

Posted: Feb. 25, 2020 7:07 AM PST

Today is Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday or Shrove Tuesday, and Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Grass Valley is celebrating with a waffle sale–a tradition that goes back 104 years. Church member and organizer Wendy Willoughby says it’s a mosty European tradition to eat pancakes the day before Lent begins, so the priest suggested that idea to the ladies guild in 1916…

Listen to Wendy Willoughby

And the tradition was born. They only made two dollars that year,. but now they sell all you can eat waffles, complete with a slice of ham and eggs. Reverend Seth Kellerman says the proceeds go to a wide variety of area non-profits…

Listen to Seth Kellerman

Emmanuel Episcopal is located at 235 South Church Street in Grass Valley. The waffles are served in two sessions–lunch from 10:30am to 1:30pm, and dinner from 4:30 to 7:30pm.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha