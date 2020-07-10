Churches Adjusting To Coronavirus Restrictions

Early into the coronavirus pandemic, in the spring, churches were among the most assertive in pushing back on Governor Newsom’s closure orders, with several suing, saying it violated their First Amendment rights. None of the lawsuits were successful. In Nevada County, Ron Thompson, the lead pastor of one of the largest local congregations, Twin Cities Church, says they’ve adjusted well to the restrictions, since reopening on Father’s Day. That includes limiting attendance to no more than 100 at a time, with masks and social distancing. But he also points out that they’ve become a hybrid church, with around 80-percent still watching services on line…

But, starting this month, Father Alexander Estrella, at Saint Patrick’s Church, says the state has now banned singing and chanting, as cases spike up again…

But Thompson and Estrella both say they’ll adhere to the new order. And Estrella also says Saint Patrick’s Church hasn’t been impacted by the attendance limitations, with Catholic masses traditionally held daily. They re-opened on June eighth.