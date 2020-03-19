< Back to All News

Churches Closed In Nevada County

Posted: Mar. 19, 2020 12:50 AM PDT

Spiritual nourishment might especially apply during the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. And for those who look forward to the fellowship of a church service, that’s also no longer an option. Interim Pastor Bill Wong says Peace Lutheran Church, on West Main Street in Grass Valley, has been closed to all activities for its over 200 members…

click to listen to Pastor Wong

Peace Lutheran Church also hosts numerous non-religious events and activities over the year. Meanwhile, Pastor John Fairchild says Twin Cities Church, on Rough and Ready Highway, still has an online service option, since they’ve been offering live streaming services for several years…

click to listen to Pastor Fairchild

Twin Cities is one of the largest churches in Nevada County, with usually over a-thousand people attending services. All other church group activities have been suspended at least through April.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha