Churches Closed In Nevada County

Spiritual nourishment might especially apply during the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. And for those who look forward to the fellowship of a church service, that’s also no longer an option. Interim Pastor Bill Wong says Peace Lutheran Church, on West Main Street in Grass Valley, has been closed to all activities for its over 200 members…

Peace Lutheran Church also hosts numerous non-religious events and activities over the year. Meanwhile, Pastor John Fairchild says Twin Cities Church, on Rough and Ready Highway, still has an online service option, since they’ve been offering live streaming services for several years…

Twin Cities is one of the largest churches in Nevada County, with usually over a-thousand people attending services. All other church group activities have been suspended at least through April.