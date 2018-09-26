< Back to All News

Cigarette Smoking Has Increased In Nevada County

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

The latest smoking rates are out for counties around California, and for Nevada County, they are disappointing. County Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Shannon Glaz says the number of smokers has increased…

Glaz says that 15 percent number is about on par with rural counties, which tend to have higher rates than urban areas. The latest numbers are not exactly new, however, and while the cause of the increase is not known, Glaz has a theory…

Glaz says Lake County has the highest rate. Neighboring Yuba County also has a high rate, at 22 percent.

