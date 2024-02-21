Cinderella Project Is Now Expanding

Nevada County’s Cinderella Project, which provides free and low-cost formal clothes for proms and special events to high school and middle school students, as well as young college students, is expanding. A couple of years ago, it became part of Bright Futures for Youth, when the former president stepped down from the job. Bright Futures Executive Director, Jennifer Singer, says the Project is now located in Sammie’s Nifty Thrift Shop, at 535 East Main Street. It’s operated by Sammie’s Friends, which operates the county’s animal shelter…

The boutique also offers low-cost formal clothes for customers of any age. Residents and small business owners can also still donate at the Bright Futures office…

And a grand opening is happening on Saturday, from noon to 2pm, where more donations can be made. There’ll also be free food and refreshments.